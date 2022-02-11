Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,864 ($52.25) per share, with a total value of £115.92 ($156.75).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,919 ($53.00) per share, with a total value of £117.57 ($158.99).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,779 ($51.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,888.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,946.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

