Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down to $83.88

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.88, but opened at $82.06. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

