Great Point Partners LLC Has $11.92 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

