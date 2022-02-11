Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.66 million and a P/E ratio of -50.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

