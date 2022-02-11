GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of GP opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
