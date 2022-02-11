GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GP opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 5.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

