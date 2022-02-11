Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,630. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.