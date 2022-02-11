Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.
GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
GRPN stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $24.89. 16,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Groupon has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $735.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
