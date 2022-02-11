Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 44,486 shares.The stock last traded at $146.40 and had previously closed at $144.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

