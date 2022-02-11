Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $215.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $164.11 and a fifty-two week high of $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.