GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 675,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

