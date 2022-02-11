GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of REV Group worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $897.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

