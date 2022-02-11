GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,777 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Photronics worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Photronics by 76,952.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

