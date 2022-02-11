GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,237,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,152 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,552 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

