GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $627,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after buying an additional 298,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 570,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 371,916 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.