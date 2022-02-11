GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 17,239 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $844,560. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

