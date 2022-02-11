Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.41 and its 200 day moving average is $413.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.14.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

