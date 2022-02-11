Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $153.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

