Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $377.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

