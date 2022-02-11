Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 28,057 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,057 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.10. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

