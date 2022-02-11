Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.87. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

