Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 43,860 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of XOM opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

