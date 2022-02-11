Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

