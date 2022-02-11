Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.
Shares of HAE stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $138.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
