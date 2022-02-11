Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.68.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

