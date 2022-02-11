Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Down 0.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 570 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

