Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 148.60 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 135.40 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

