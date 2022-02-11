HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25.

GPL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

