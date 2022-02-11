Head to Head Comparison: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus price target of $2.87, suggesting a potential downside of 85.56%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intesa Sanpaolo is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.53 -$3.82 million $0.47 32.89 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.73 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats Patriot National Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio consists of commercial mortgage and construction loans, working capital loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm's customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group's treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931.

