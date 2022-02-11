Head-To-Head Contrast: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.19 $58.12 million $2.61 20.92 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.18 $367.16 million $7.13 7.46

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is primarily affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The Aftermarket Products and Services segment has historically been less volatile than company Capital Equipment segment. The APS sales are more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

