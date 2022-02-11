Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $20,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 7.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 61,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,510. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

