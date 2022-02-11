Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after buying an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

