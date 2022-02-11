Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.
HTA stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
