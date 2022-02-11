HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthEquity by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 172,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

