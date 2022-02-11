HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 76,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a PE ratio of 103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $202,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

