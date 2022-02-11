Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.10 ($3.56) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €3.07 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.31 million and a P/E ratio of -41.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.61).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

