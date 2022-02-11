Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been given a €3.10 ($3.56) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €3.07 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.31 million and a P/E ratio of -41.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.06 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.61).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.