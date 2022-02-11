Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.35

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 14486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
HLTOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
