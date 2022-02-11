Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.35

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 14486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.5502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

