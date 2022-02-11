Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herc to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $163.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

