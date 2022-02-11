Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.26

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 712559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
