Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.26

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 712559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.