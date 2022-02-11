Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 892,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,695. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

