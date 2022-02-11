Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($4.09). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($4.05), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)
