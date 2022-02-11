Highside Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,000. frontdoor accounts for about 3.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 8.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

frontdoor stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,508. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

