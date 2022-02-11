HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $594,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

