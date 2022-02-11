HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.75% of Flame Acquisition worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

