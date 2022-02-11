HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

