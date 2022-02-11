HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of MSD Acquisition worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

MSDA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

