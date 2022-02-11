HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Tutor Perini worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 485,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 193,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

In other news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

