HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGAC. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGAC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.