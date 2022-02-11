Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

