Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 860%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

