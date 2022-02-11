Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 860%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $159.21.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.