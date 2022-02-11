Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOOK. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

