Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 5,132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,071,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.80. 59,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

